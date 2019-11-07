CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $169.15

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $169.15 and last traded at $166.16, with a volume of 472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.88.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

