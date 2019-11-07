Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on Cassava Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NASDAQ SAVA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 42,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,105. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

