Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Critical Contrast

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and GlycoMimetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Pharmaceuticals $500,000.00 964.04 -$34.00 million ($0.33) -14.18 GlycoMimetics $20,000.00 12,137.23 -$48.27 million ($1.18) -4.76

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than GlycoMimetics. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlycoMimetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Pharmaceuticals N/A -20.97% -17.98% GlycoMimetics N/A -27.88% -26.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and GlycoMimetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 GlycoMimetics 0 3 2 0 2.40

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 96.58%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 72.00%. Given Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GlycoMimetics.

Summary

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats GlycoMimetics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States. The company also develops Firdapse, which is in various clinical trials for the treatment of patients with congenital myasthenic syndrome, anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, and spinal muscular atrophy type 3. It has license agreements with New York University, the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc. It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. In addition, the company offers GMI-1359 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to target E-selectin and a chemokine receptor for various tumor types. Further, it is developing various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin; and Galectin-3, a carbohydrate-binding protein. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

