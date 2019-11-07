Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,956,000 after buying an additional 1,730,580 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after buying an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 54.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,814,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,633,000 after buying an additional 995,203 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,141 shares of company stock worth $13,717,142. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.58. The stock had a trading volume of 432,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,837. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.23.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

