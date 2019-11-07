Cato Corp Same Store Sales Grow 3% in October (NYSE:CATO)

Cato’s (NYSE:CATO) same-store sales rose 3% during the month of October. Cato’s stock climbed by 0.6% in the first day of trading following the news.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CATO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.23. 76,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,525. The stock has a market cap of $452.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cato has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter worth $3,591,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cato by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Cato by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cato by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

