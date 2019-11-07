CBS (NYSE:CBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

CBS (NYSE:CBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the media conglomerate’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CBS from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CBS from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CBS from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on CBS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE CBS opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.91. CBS has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $58.48.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBS will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CBS by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 560 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBS by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in CBS by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

