CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CDW by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 171,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CDW by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 target price on shares of CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.63.

In other CDW news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $142,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $7,072,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,155 shares of company stock valued at $21,491,545 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $136.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

