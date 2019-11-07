CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CECE has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on CECO Environmental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of CECE stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 141,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.67 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 102.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 351,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

