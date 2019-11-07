Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Century Aluminum’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

CENX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.34. 142,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,115. The company has a market capitalization of $612.48 million, a PE ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

CENX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

