Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Raised to $9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

CENX opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.48 million, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

