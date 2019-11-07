Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRNT. ValuEngine cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ceragon Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

CRNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

