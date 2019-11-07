Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases 52 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 339.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $257.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.86 and a 200 day moving average of $208.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $258.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.51.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

