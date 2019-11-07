Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Announces Earnings Results

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports.

CHEK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 105,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,994. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. Check Cap has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

