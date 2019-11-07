Chemours (NYSE:CC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chemours updated its FY19 guidance to $2.37-3.08 EPS.

Shares of CC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 70,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. Chemours has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.95.

In related news, COO Mark Newman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $328,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,165.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

