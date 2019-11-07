Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 36915815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Robert D. Lawler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,301.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 404,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 167,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 91,219 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 591,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 366.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,333,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after buying an additional 3,404,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 193.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 389,150 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

