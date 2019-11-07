Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of CHK remained flat at $$0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. 110,055,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,678,028. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Robert D. Lawler purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,133,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,301.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 169.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

