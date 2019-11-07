Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of CHKR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 39,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,502. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 40.66%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.