Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,139 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cree during the second quarter valued at about $11,742,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cree by 92.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Cree during the third quarter valued at about $931,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Cree by 197.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 85,263 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 56,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cree by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,041 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CREE. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cree in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cree to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cree from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $69.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

