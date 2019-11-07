Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $583,000 Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Sterling Construction by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $435.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 2.34%. Sterling Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 48,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $532,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo acquired 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $387,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,634.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

