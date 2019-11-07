Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 369,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

NYSE BKE opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Buckle Inc has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Buckle had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Buckle Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

BKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Buckle news, VP Robert J. Harbols sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $52,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.