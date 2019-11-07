Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 37.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in McKesson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 39.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,325.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,197 shares of company stock worth $1,422,929. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Shares of MCK opened at $135.65 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $153.30. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

