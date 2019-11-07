Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 27,723 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,723 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FII. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Federated Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,708 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $56,261.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 6,001 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $197,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,554 shares of company stock worth $314,303. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FII has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE FII opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $35.98.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

