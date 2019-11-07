Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 38.70% and a negative net margin of 729.02%.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 13,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

CMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

