China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in China Mobile by 106.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 2.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in China Mobile by 6.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in China Mobile by 2.9% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Mobile by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. China Mobile Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

CHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of China Mobile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

