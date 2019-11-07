China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Given $26.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Yuchai International an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CYD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,485,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,414,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 125,762 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 16.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $2,643,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CYD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $576.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.80. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $707.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.96 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

