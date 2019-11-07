Chronobank (TIME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $35,487.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Chronobank has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $35,487.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronobank has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronobank coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00017847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00222161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.14 or 0.01428307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029067 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00120164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official website is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

