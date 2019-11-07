Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chubb by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

NYSE CB traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.08. 24,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,816. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $162.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,222 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.