Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.6% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 223.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

CB stock opened at $152.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.35. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,575,051.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,560 shares of company stock worth $5,063,222. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

