CIBC Analysts Give Fortis (NYSE:FTS) a $57.00 Price Target

CIBC set a $57.00 price objective on Fortis (NYSE:FTS) in a research report report published on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fortis from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.70.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Fortis has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortis will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fortis by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 27.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 23.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.