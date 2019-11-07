CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 8,635 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $937,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 499,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 213,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $390,418.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,874,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 64,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $2,845,768.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 648,213 shares of company stock valued at $28,390,825. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.