CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $402,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,465,058.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $347.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.17. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.04 and a 12-month high of $421.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

