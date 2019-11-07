CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in UDR by 2.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 10.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 860,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after buying an additional 40,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,944,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,642,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,857,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $971,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 470,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,869,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.18.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

