CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 518 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,426,000 after acquiring an additional 129,509 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 186,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $59.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

