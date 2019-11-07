CIBC Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$120.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s current price.

CJT has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian lowered shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$102.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cargojet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$110.50.

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$101.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 89.40. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$65.25 and a 12 month high of C$109.00.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.23, for a total value of C$1,032,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at C$630,650.40.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

