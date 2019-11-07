Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.0% in the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani purchased 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $184.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $225.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cigna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.84.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

