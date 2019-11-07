Cirrus Logic (CRUS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) recently:

10/31/2019 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Cirrus Logic had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/29/2019 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is benefiting from robust demand for amplifiers and smart codecs shipping in smartphones. The company is gaining from its steadfast execution target, a wider customer base and efforts to capitalize on solid demand for powerful audio and voice components. Penetration in the Android market is also a key driver. The company is further gaining momentum from the haptic driver product line as it forays into the adjacent markets beyond audio and voice. Also, growth opportunities in digital headsets, MEMS microphones and voice biometrics are likely to be the key catalysts. Estimates have been stable ahead of the company's Q2 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, weak sales of portable audio products are a persistent threat to the company.”

10/17/2019 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

10/2/2019 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2019 – Cirrus Logic is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 51,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,691. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $261,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $6,718,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,665 shares of company stock worth $8,065,413. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $44,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 13.2% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $262,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

