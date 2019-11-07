Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 421.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,731 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.