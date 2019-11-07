Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at $21,134,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,715,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,449,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

