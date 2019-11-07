Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

CSCO traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $48.74. 286,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,236,858. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 557.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

