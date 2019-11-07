Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 144 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 207 ($2.70) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 188.79 ($2.47).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 164.28 ($2.15) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.97. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion and a PE ratio of -5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.