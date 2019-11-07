Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Trading Up 0.6%

Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (OTCMKTS:CIWV)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

About Citizens Financial Corp/DE/ (OTCMKTS:CIWV)

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides banking, trust, and investment products and services to consumers and businesses in north central and eastern West Virginia. The company provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; loan products comprising car/auto, personal, RV and camper, commercial term, commercial line of credit, commercial mortgages, government guaranteed, and home equity; IRAs; debit cards; and safe deposit boxes.

