Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $110,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,366,000 after buying an additional 7,178,129 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $284,631,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $271,105,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,385,000 after buying an additional 1,478,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,088,000 after buying an additional 670,700 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $115.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $115.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.33.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

