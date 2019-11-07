Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $57,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in McKesson were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 2.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 6.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 35.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.33.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,197 shares of company stock worth $1,422,929. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $135.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

