Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 301.0% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 76,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 196,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

TSCO stock opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.00. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

