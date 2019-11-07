Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 93 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in American Tower by 10.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 33,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in American Tower by 47.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 27,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in American Tower by 11.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,524 shares of company stock worth $31,519,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $207.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $150.66 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $242.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.79.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.