Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $113.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.68 and a 1 year high of $115.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.