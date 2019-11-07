Civic (CVC) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.04 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Civic has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Radar Relay, GOPAX and Livecoin. Civic has a total market capitalization of $28.04 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00222399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01433491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029203 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00118346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ABCC, Binance, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Liqui, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OKEx, GOPAX, HitBTC, Upbit, Mercatox, IDEX, Livecoin, COSS, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

