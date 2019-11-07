Claymore (CLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1,646.00

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Claymore has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Claymore has a market cap of $1,646.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00222335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.01446142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029037 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00120846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

