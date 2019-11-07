CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.36 million.

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,518,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,581. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Scott Wells acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher William Eccleshare sold 81,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $206,893.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,361.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 435,000 shares of company stock worth $996,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

