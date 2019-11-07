Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $101.77 and a 52 week high of $108.53.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

